Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for White Chicken Chili With Sweet Potato and Bacon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes says she loves to eat soup during winter. For this recipe, she thought it would be fun to combine two of her favorites: creamy potato bacon soup and white chicken chili. This is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

Ingredients:

1 white sweet potato, peeled

1 small white onion, diced

2 white carrots, chopped

3 stalks of celery leaves, diced

full carton of chicken stock

7 oz. can of mild salsa verde

shredded white meat chicken from a rotisserie chicken

3 to 4 slices of bacon

1 cup of frozen corn

1 can of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons cumin

1 can of cream of chicken soup

Instructions:

Brown the bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy Place the cooked bacon on a paper towel lined dish Leave the bacon grease in the pot Turn heat up to medium Add the peeled white sweet potato, cut into bite size pieces to the pot, and sauté about 5-10 minutes Add a pinch of salt Add the carrots, making sure they are chopped into bite size pieces Add a small diced onion Add the celery Add the garlic Add a pinch of salt Add the chili powder Add the cumin Add the oregano Cook the vegetables until almost softened Add the chicken stock Add the salsa verde Add the chicken soup Gently simmer for 10-15 minutes Add the frozen corn Add the white cannellini beans Add the shredded chicken Heat ingredients through, then serve with your favorite chili toppings