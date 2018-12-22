Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for White Chicken Chili With Sweet Potato and Bacon

Jessica Holmes says she loves to eat soup during winter. For this recipe, she thought it would be fun to combine two of her favorites: creamy potato bacon soup and white chicken chili. This is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

Ingredients:

  • 1 white sweet potato, peeled
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 2 white carrots, chopped
  • 3 stalks of celery leaves, diced
  • full carton of chicken stock
  • 7 oz. can of mild salsa verde
  • shredded white meat chicken from a rotisserie chicken
  • 3 to 4 slices of bacon
  • 1 cup of frozen corn
  • 1 can of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cumin
  • 1 can of cream of chicken soup

Instructions:

  1. Brown the bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy
  2. Place the cooked bacon on a paper towel lined dish
  3. Leave the bacon grease in the pot
  4. Turn heat up to medium
  5. Add the peeled white sweet potato, cut into bite size pieces to the pot, and sauté about 5-10 minutes
  6. Add a pinch of salt
  7. Add the carrots, making sure they are chopped into bite size pieces
  8. Add a small diced onion
  9. Add the celery
  10. Add the garlic
  11. Add a pinch of salt
  12. Add the chili powder
  13. Add the cumin
  14. Add the oregano
  15. Cook the vegetables until almost softened
  16. Add the chicken stock
  17. Add the salsa verde
  18. Add the chicken soup
  19. Gently simmer for 10-15 minutes
  20. Add the frozen corn
  21. Add the white cannellini beans
  22. Add the shredded chicken
  23. Heat ingredients through, then serve with your favorite chili toppings