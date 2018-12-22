Man Found Shot to Death in Colton

Police launched a homicide investigation Friday after a man was found shot to death in a commercial neighborhood in Colton, officials said.

Officers first responded about 4:20 p.m. to a report of “shots fired” in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, Colton Police Department Sgt. Tim Heusterberg said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” he said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, authorities said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colton police at 909-370-5000.