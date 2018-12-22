Man Killed, Suspect Arrested in Multi-Vehicle Wreck on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park

A man died and California Highway Patrol officers arrested another person following a multi-vehicle wreck on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park on Saturday night, officials said.

The crash took place about 7:55 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Colorado Street, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said.

Paramedics pronounced a man estimated to be in his 30s dead at the scene, the officer said.

Officers arrested another person following the crash, he said, but it was not clear what crime was suspected.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, he said. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Officials issued a Sig Alert for the three right-hand lanes of the freeway as the investigation continued late Saturday.