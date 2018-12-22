Man Tears Apart Irwindale Convenience Store During Drunken Rampage: Police

An El Monte man tore apart an Irwindale gas station convenience store during a drunken rampage after he was told the gas pumps were out of order earlier this week, police said.

Alfred Martinez, 31, was with his wife and children about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when he arrived at an ARCO gas station and ampm convenience store at Foothill Boulevard and Irwindale Avenue, Irwindale police Sgt. Rudy Gatto said in a written statement.

“When (Martinez) found out that the gas pumps were not working die to remodeling, the man became enraged and began to knock over and throw items throughout the inside of the convenience store, causing significant damage,” according to Gatto.

The man left the store several times, “returning each time to do more damage,” the sergeant said. “The store clerk hid behind a counter and called 911. He remained in hiding until the police arrived.”

Officers arrested Martinez on suspicion of felony vandalism and public intoxication, Gatto said.

The violent tantrum caused between $3,000 and $5,000 worth of damage, he added.

Martinez was released from jail Friday pending his initial court appearance after posting $20,000 bail, Los Angeles County booking records show.