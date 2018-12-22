× San Bernardino House Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 Firefighter in Severe Condition; 3 Others Hurt

A house fire in San Bernardino left one person dead and four others injured, including three firefighters who sustained moderate to severe injuries, authorities said Saturday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department received a call about the blaze just before noon, Captain Steve Tracy told KTLA. Footage shows crews responding to the 900 block of East Second Street as smoke rose from the residence. Bystanders alerted the firefighters about individuals who were inside, Tracy said.

One person was found dead at the scene and another was hospitalized in critical condition, Tracy said. At some point, the roof collapsed and trapped three firefighters, the captain added.

The three were rescued and taken to the hospital, one in severe condition and two in moderate condition, Tracy said.

The Fire Department described the residence as a single-family home about 3,500 to 4,000 square feet.

The cause remained under investigation.

Officials provided no further information.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.