Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 22nd, 2018, A SPECIAL HOLIDAY EDITION

Happy Saturday!

It's a hectic weekend for anyone trying to finish their Christmas shopping AND IT'S A HECTIC WEEKEND FOR THE COMPANIES RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING THE 2019 ROSE PARADE FLOATS! Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale is one such company.

If you're interested in volunteering to decorate the floats, the PEDAL PUSHERS organization is looking for help. The following dates are available:

*Wednesday December 26

*Thursday December 27

*Friday December 28

To register, please go to the website: http://www.petalpushers.org

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.