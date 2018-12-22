Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 22nd, 2018, A SPECIAL HOLIDAY EDITION

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

If you have last minute Christmas shopping to finish, if you have friends and relatives in town and you need to show them the town, here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!

Merry Christmas! 😊

-0-0-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

VOLUNTEER ROSE PARADE FLOAT DECORATORS NEEDED!

If you are interested in Rose Parade Float Decoration, the PEDAL PUSHERS are looking help. The following dates are available:

*Saturday December 22

*Wednesday December 26

*Thursday December 27

*Friday December 28

To register, please go to the website: http://www.petalpushers.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Join the One Million Cards Campaign to Help Save the Vaquita Porpoise from Extinction

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

In an effort to save the Vaquita porpoise from extinction, zoos and aquariums in the U.S., including the Aquarium of the Pacific, are launching the One Million Cards postcard-writing campaign. The Vaquita porpoise, Phocena sinus, is the smallest and most endangered marine mammal in the world, with fewer than thirty individuals left. Only found in Baja’s Upper Gulf of California, the Vaquita is at the brink of extinction due to unsustainable fishing practices, which involved using gillnets (that are now illegal) set for seafood that accidentally entangle the Vaquita and other marine animals. The effort is led by Vaquita SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction), a collaborative program run by Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) member institutions.

The One Million Cards campaign aims to influence Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue Mexico’s Vaquita conservation efforts and to create sustainable fishing communities in the region where the Vaquita lives. In addition, the campaign aims to engage and empower Americans to help Vaquita conservation efforts and to continue to educate and inspire individuals about the plight many endangered animals face around the world.

***Zoos and aquariums around the country are encouraging their visitors and supporters to complete a One Million Cards postcard during their next visit. Each institution will collect the postcards, which will be hand delivered to the Mexican Consulate in San Diego at the end of December. Card signing stations will be set up at the Aquarium in the Great Hall and at the Gulf of California exhibit on the second floor. Cards will also be available during daily Sea Otter and Seals and Sea Lions shows. “We are at the most critical point in the vaquita porpoise’s conservation history. Right now, there are very few vaquitas left. We have an opportunity to protect them, but we can only do that with the continued support of the Mexican government,” said Dave Bader, AZA Vaquita SAFE lead and director of education at the Aquarium of the Pacific.***

Vaquita SAFE’s long-term goal is to create a sustainable seafood market sourced from the Upper Gulf of California, benefiting the local communities, the economy, and the vaquita, along with the other wildlife in the Upper Gulf. “The most crucial action that we can take is to create a sustainable seafood industry, with product sourced from the Upper Gulf of California. It is the only way to save the Vaquita and the hundreds of other species and the three fishing communities in this area,” said Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.LAZOOLIGHTS.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reindeer Romp 2018

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

Real reindeer are back in town and making the L.A. Zoo their home for the holidays! Visit them in Reindeer Village daily, where you’ll also find enchanting photo ops and fascinating facts about Santa’s favorite furry friends.

Weekends offer a flurry of additional fun, with special entertainment and activities including:

Craft station with make-your-own antlers

Reindeer keeper talks

Holiday presents for the animals

Photos with Santa (for an additional fee)

All activities except Santa photos are free for members and with paid admission. Programming subject to change. The Zoo is closed on December 25.

Daily Reindeer Games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Real reindeer on display

Fun reindeer facts

Holiday photo ops

Weekend Romps

Professional photos with Santa are available for a nominal fee 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekend days November 17 through December 23 plus Friday, November 23. Prices vary by package.

Antler crafts in Reindeer Village 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reindeer keeper talks in Reindeer Village at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

-0-

SATURDAY“GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018

“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne

“THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018. Among the “hot holiday toys” on his list are:

Lucky’s Happy Home by Playmobil

Smooshy Mushy Baby by Redwood Ventures

Tic Tac Tongue by Yulu

Stem Jr. Wonder Lab by Little Tikes

Itty Bitty Buggy by Microduino Stickbot by Zing

Wrapples by Moose

Viro Rides Vega by MGA

Chase Me Casey by VTech

LOL Surprise by LOL

Smart Tech Engine by Brio

Toilet Paper Blaster by Jakks

Harry Potter Dolls by Mattel

For the complete list, go to the website: thetoyguy.com

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

J.D. Hobby Center

471 West 6th Street

San Pedro

310 514 3702

jdhobbies.yolasite.com

Described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop, the J.D. Hobby Center offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles. Hmmm! It might be a place to find some unique holiday gifts!

Owner Louis Lee says his massive hobby shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, ready for holiday shopping.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Project Angel Food

Volunteer * Donate*

922 Vine Street

Los Angeles

323 845 1800

http://www.angelfood.org

Why not donate the gift of time this holiday season? Project Angel Food is one of many nonprofit organizations that could use our help. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day. To learn more about volunteering or how you can donate if you don’t have the time to volunteer, check the website: http://www.angelfood.org.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!

From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.

-0-

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

There’s the nighttime experience of the ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT at Descanso Gardens. Take a one mile walk through unique lighting installations in some of the magnificent garden areas. Go to the descansogardens.org website in advance of your visit to reserve your timed entry tickets.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Queen Mary Christmas

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary invites guests to step aboard the legendary ocean liner for an all-new adventure filled with incredible holiday festivities, setting sail now through January 6, 2019. Gather the family for Queen Mary Christmas and enjoy a vintage rush of holiday family fun with live entertainment, libations and treats, ice-skating onboard one of the Queen Mary’s decks, a Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, vintage-dressed carolers, light shows, and much more.

From bow to stern, families can embrace the holiday spirit while strolling along the Queen Mary’s decks to uncover a magical Christmas of yesteryear. From the glittering, tree-lined Promenade Deck, enter the beautifully decorated Main Hall with an art-deco inspired Christmas tree centerpiece fit for a Queen. Un-pop a cork or imbibe on delicious handcrafted cocktails while delighting in the ship’s yule lights and breathtaking views at the iconic Observation Bar. On the bow of the ship, immerse yourself inside the amazing, 80-foot Christmas tree made of over 45,000 twinkling LED lights. The tree will be lit each night of the holiday season with a nightly tree lighting ceremony, complete with community entertainment. Guests are welcomed to ‘rock around’ the Christmas tree as it brightens up the Pacific shore with a synchronized display of music and lights.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Drive

Arcadia

http://www.santaanita.com

Families are invited to attend Winterfest set to run through January 6th, 2019.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. His goal is to inspire people not only to care, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Malibu Country Mart

Noon to 4pm

Located one and half blocks off of the Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu Civic Center

http://www.malibucountrymart.com

-0-

Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community