Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 22nd, 2018, A SPECIAL HOLIDAY EDITION

If you have last minute Christmas shopping to finish, if you have friends and relatives in town and you need to show them the town, here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!
2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE
VOLUNTEER ROSE PARADE FLOAT DECORATORS NEEDED!
If you are interested in Rose Parade Float Decoration, the PEDAL PUSHERS are looking help. The following dates are available:
*Saturday December 22
*Wednesday December 26
*Thursday December 27
*Friday December 28
To register, please go to the website: http://www.petalpushers.org
Join the One Million Cards Campaign to Help Save the Vaquita Porpoise from Extinction
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
In an effort to save the Vaquita porpoise from extinction, zoos and aquariums in the U.S., including the Aquarium of the Pacific, are launching the One Million Cards postcard-writing campaign. The Vaquita porpoise, Phocena sinus, is the smallest and most endangered marine mammal in the world, with fewer than thirty individuals left. Only found in Baja’s Upper Gulf of California, the Vaquita is at the brink of extinction due to unsustainable fishing practices, which involved using gillnets (that are now illegal) set for seafood that accidentally entangle the Vaquita and other marine animals. The effort is led by Vaquita SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction), a collaborative program run by Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) member institutions.
The One Million Cards campaign aims to influence Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue Mexico’s Vaquita conservation efforts and to create sustainable fishing communities in the region where the Vaquita lives. In addition, the campaign aims to engage and empower Americans to help Vaquita conservation efforts and to continue to educate and inspire individuals about the plight many endangered animals face around the world.
***Zoos and aquariums around the country are encouraging their visitors and supporters to complete a One Million Cards postcard during their next visit. Each institution will collect the postcards, which will be hand delivered to the Mexican Consulate in San Diego at the end of December. Card signing stations will be set up at the Aquarium in the Great Hall and at the Gulf of California exhibit on the second floor. Cards will also be available during daily Sea Otter and Seals and Sea Lions shows. “We are at the most critical point in the vaquita porpoise’s conservation history. Right now, there are very few vaquitas left. We have an opportunity to protect them, but we can only do that with the continued support of the Mexican government,” said Dave Bader, AZA Vaquita SAFE lead and director of education at the Aquarium of the Pacific.***
Vaquita SAFE’s long-term goal is to create a sustainable seafood market sourced from the Upper Gulf of California, benefiting the local communities, the economy, and the vaquita, along with the other wildlife in the Upper Gulf. “The most crucial action that we can take is to create a sustainable seafood industry, with product sourced from the Upper Gulf of California. It is the only way to save the Vaquita and the hundreds of other species and the three fishing communities in this area,” said Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
L.A. Zoo Lights
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.LAZooLights.org
The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.LAZOOLIGHTS.org
Reindeer Romp 2018
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.LAZooLights.org
Real reindeer are back in town and making the L.A. Zoo their home for the holidays! Visit them in Reindeer Village daily, where you’ll also find enchanting photo ops and fascinating facts about Santa’s favorite furry friends.
Weekends offer a flurry of additional fun, with special entertainment and activities including:
Craft station with make-your-own antlers
Reindeer keeper talks
Holiday presents for the animals
Photos with Santa (for an additional fee)
All activities except Santa photos are free for members and with paid admission. Programming subject to change. The Zoo is closed on December 25.
Daily Reindeer Games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Real reindeer on display
Fun reindeer facts
Holiday photo ops
Weekend Romps
Professional photos with Santa are available for a nominal fee 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekend days November 17 through December 23 plus Friday, November 23. Prices vary by package.
Antler crafts in Reindeer Village 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Reindeer keeper talks in Reindeer Village at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
818 696 2149
Glendale
http://www.neonmona.org
All Aboard, America!
Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
http://www.nixonfoundation.org
Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018
“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne
“THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018. Among the “hot holiday toys” on his list are:
Lucky’s Happy Home by Playmobil
Smooshy Mushy Baby by Redwood Ventures
Tic Tac Tongue by Yulu
Stem Jr. Wonder Lab by Little Tikes
Itty Bitty Buggy by Microduino Stickbot by Zing
Wrapples by Moose
Viro Rides Vega by MGA
Chase Me Casey by VTech
LOL Surprise by LOL
Smart Tech Engine by Brio
Toilet Paper Blaster by Jakks
Harry Potter Dolls by Mattel
For the complete list, go to the website: thetoyguy.com
J.D. Hobby Center
471 West 6th Street
San Pedro
310 514 3702
jdhobbies.yolasite.com
Described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop, the J.D. Hobby Center offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles. Hmmm! It might be a place to find some unique holiday gifts!
Owner Louis Lee says his massive hobby shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, ready for holiday shopping.
Project Angel Food
Volunteer * Donate*
922 Vine Street
Los Angeles
323 845 1800
http://www.angelfood.org
Why not donate the gift of time this holiday season? Project Angel Food is one of many nonprofit organizations that could use our help. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day. To learn more about volunteering or how you can donate if you don’t have the time to volunteer, check the website: http://www.angelfood.org.
Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
800 410 8354
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!
From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.
Pompeii : The Exhibition
The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge
818 949 4200
http://www.descansogardens.org
There’s the nighttime experience of the ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT at Descanso Gardens. Take a one mile walk through unique lighting installations in some of the magnificent garden areas. Go to the descansogardens.org website in advance of your visit to reserve your timed entry tickets.
Queen Mary Christmas
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
562 499 1739
http://www.queenmary.com
The Queen Mary invites guests to step aboard the legendary ocean liner for an all-new adventure filled with incredible holiday festivities, setting sail now through January 6, 2019. Gather the family for Queen Mary Christmas and enjoy a vintage rush of holiday family fun with live entertainment, libations and treats, ice-skating onboard one of the Queen Mary’s decks, a Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, vintage-dressed carolers, light shows, and much more.
From bow to stern, families can embrace the holiday spirit while strolling along the Queen Mary’s decks to uncover a magical Christmas of yesteryear. From the glittering, tree-lined Promenade Deck, enter the beautifully decorated Main Hall with an art-deco inspired Christmas tree centerpiece fit for a Queen. Un-pop a cork or imbibe on delicious handcrafted cocktails while delighting in the ship’s yule lights and breathtaking views at the iconic Observation Bar. On the bow of the ship, immerse yourself inside the amazing, 80-foot Christmas tree made of over 45,000 twinkling LED lights. The tree will be lit each night of the holiday season with a nightly tree lighting ceremony, complete with community entertainment. Guests are welcomed to ‘rock around’ the Christmas tree as it brightens up the Pacific shore with a synchronized display of music and lights.
Winterfest at Santa Anita Park
285 Huntington Drive
Arcadia
http://www.santaanita.com
Families are invited to attend Winterfest set to run through January 6th, 2019.
Valley Relics Museum
Grand Opening! NEW Location!
7900 Balboa Boulevard
Hangar C3 & C4
Lake Balboa
818 616 4083
valleyrelicsmuseum.org
The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. His goal is to inspire people not only to care, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.
Malibu Country Mart
Noon to 4pm
Located one and half blocks off of the Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu Civic Center
http://www.malibucountrymart.com
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community