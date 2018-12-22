× State Regulators Considering Breaking Up PG&E Over Wildfire, Gas Explosion Safety Concerns

California regulators said Friday they are considering splitting up Pacific Gas & Electric Co. or making other drastic changes amid concerns over the utility’s role in recent gas explosions and wildfires.

Among the options under consideration by the California Public Utilities Commission are breaking up the utility’s natural gas and electric distribution and transmission divisions; replacing part or all of the utility’s board of directors and its corporate management; conditioning its equity return on safety; reorganizing the company into regional subsidiaries; or making PG&E a public utility.

The commission hasn’t made any final decisions and is taking comments on those and other proposals through Jan. 30.

A PG&E spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

