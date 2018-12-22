× State Route 23 Reopens in Santa Monica Mountains Weeks After Woolsey Fire Forced Closure

State Route 23 — connecting Pacific Coast Highway and the 101 Freeway — was reopened Saturday, weeks after it was forced to shut down as the massive Woolsey fire swept through the Santa Monica Mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Repair work is continuing on some portions of the heavily used route and motorists can still expect delays, Caltrans officials said. It was not clear how much longer the work will go on.

The route was closed shortly after the fire began on Nov. 8. The blaze eventually scorched nearly 97,000 acres, destroying more than 1,600 structures and claiming three lives.

The fire was fully contained on Nov. 21.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.