Two People Walk Away From Small Airplane Crash at John Wayne Airport

Posted 5:18 PM, December 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:30PM, December 22, 2018

A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a single-engine airplane crashed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

An exterior view of John Wayne Airport's Terminal C. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee went down about 4:15 p.m. on commercial runway 20-R, John Wayne Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said.

Both people on board suffered injuries described as minor and neither was taken to a hospital, she said.

A small fuel leak was quickly contained, Thompson added. The crash did not result in a fire.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the scene and set to work towing the damaged aircraft away, she said.

No flights were impacted as a result of the incident, according to Thompson.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

