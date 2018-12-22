Two People Walk Away From Small Airplane Crash at John Wayne Airport

A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a single-engine airplane crashed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee went down about 4:15 p.m. on commercial runway 20-R, John Wayne Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said.

Both people on board suffered injuries described as minor and neither was taken to a hospital, she said.

A small fuel leak was quickly contained, Thompson added. The crash did not result in a fire.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the scene and set to work towing the damaged aircraft away, she said.

No flights were impacted as a result of the incident, according to Thompson.

At 4:15 pm a Piper PA28-140 aircraft with 2 passengers on board crash landed on Runway 20R. There were minor injuries. There was no fire. Airport operating normally, no impact to scheduled flights. #FlyJWA — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) December 23, 2018

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.