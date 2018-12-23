× 2 Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Homeless Man in Downtown L.A.

A man and a woman were arrested Saturday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a homeless man on a downtown Los Angeles park bench in November, the LAPD said.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Los Angeles Police Department detectives and Anaheim police found and arrested the two suspects in Anaheim, an LAPD news release said.

Fred Scott Johnson, 23, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and Savannah McKinley, 28, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact, according to the LAPD.

Both were described as transients by police.

The brutal killing happened on Nov. 6 on Ninth Street between Hope Street and Grand Avenue and was captured on graphic surveillance video that showed the victim, 58-year-old Fernando Perez, being pummeled by a man in a gray sweatshirt, according to the LAPD.

The victim died from his wounds two days later.

Bail for Johnson and McKinley is set at $2 million each, according to the LAPD news release.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Homicide detectives at 213-996-1878.