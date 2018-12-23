2 People Sought in Home Invasion Robbery in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people remained at large Sunday after breaking into an Alhambra home and detaining a 90-year-old man and his caretaker as they ransacked the residence, officials said.

Alhambra police responded to the 1200 block of N. Hidalgo Avenue around 3:22 a.m.

Investigators said two people wearing masks and dark clothing forced their way into the home and detained the man and his caretaker, a 40-year-old woman. The perpetrators then rummaged through the residence, according to police.

Authorities did not have information on what they stole, Lt. Tai Seki told KTLA.

While the man did not appear to be hurt, the caretaker was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Seki said.

The case remained under investigation.

Officials did not provide further details.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this story.