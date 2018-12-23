× 73-Year-Old Agoura Hills Man Killed in Woolsey Fire Identified

A 73-year-old man killed in the Woolsey fire last month was identified Saturday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Alfred De Ciutiis, 73, died from the “effects of thermal injuries” on Nov. 13, an official with the coroner’s office said.

De Ciutiis’ body was found when investigators used a cadaver dog to search his burned-out home in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road in the Agoura Hills area, authorities said. The home was on a winding road nestled among charred hillsides that fell directly in the path of the fire.

The body was found on an enclosed patio or what could have once been a bedroom, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Read the full on story on LATimes.com.