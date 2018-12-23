Assault Suspect Hospitalized After Being Shot by Police in Encino; Replica Gun, Knife Recovered: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police shot and injured an assault suspect in Encino in an hourslong standoff that prompted evacuations and street closures overnight, officials said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers first made contact with a knife-wielding man in the 5200 block of Shoshone Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. The officers "spent several hours talking to the suspect," Sgt. Hector Guzman told KTLA.

The agency said at some point, the man produced what was later determined to be a replica gun. This prompted the officers to open fire, according to LAPD.

At around 2:30 a.m., the agency tweeted that the suspect was located at a residential backyard nearby and was taken into custody before being transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening. A "large knife" and the replica handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.

Affected residents were evacuated during the ordeal and area streets were shut down, LAPD added.

Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His name has not been released.

The incident remained under investigation.

Officials provided no further details.