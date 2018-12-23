Breaking: Defense Chief Mattis to Leave as of Jan. 1; Trump to Name Deputy Shanahan as Acting Secretary

Posted 8:55 AM, December 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28AM, December 23, 2018
Jim Mattis, left, appears at the Pentagon on Nov. 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Patrick Shanahan, right, listens to the National Anthem outside the Pentagon on Nov. 20, 2017.(Credit: Mark Wilson / Staff/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis’ new departure date in a tweet, and said he’s naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump’s decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.

