Fire Scorches Riverside Church

A large fire tore through a Riverside church Sunday, just two days before Christmas, official said.

The fire broke out about 7:15 p.m. at Magnolia Presbyterian Church, 7200 Magnolia Ave., City of Riverside Fire Department said in a written statement.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke emanating from the rear of the sanctuary and called for a second-alarm response, officials said. A third alarm was declared before firefighters extinguished the stubborn blaze a little more than an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, officials said.

“We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the congregation of Magnolia Presbyterian for their loss during this holiday time,” the statement said.