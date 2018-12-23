Glendale Man Killed in Griffith Park Multi-Vehicle Crash Identified; Another Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run

Authorities released the identity Sunday of a 29-year-old Glendale man who died in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park in which the driver accused of triggering the pile-up was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.

Armen Basmadzhyan died in the collision, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on the northbound 5 Freeway at the Colorado Street exit, California Highway Patrol Officer Kristopher Sackrider said in a written statement.

He was driving a 2009 Honda Civic in the right-hand lane when his car was struck from behind by a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300, the officer said.

The impact pushed the Honda into a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck stopped directly in front of it, according to Sackrider. The Toyota, in turn, was forced into the back of a stopped 2017 Nissan 370Z.

Paramedics pronounced Basmadzhyan dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz that initiated the deadly collision — a 22-year-old Glendale man — was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, officials said. Further details regarding the circumstances of his alleged flight and arrest were not available Sunday. His name was not released.

Investigators were still looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, Sackrider said.

Two men inside the Nissan suffered injuries described by the CHP as minor.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP’s Altadena-area office at 626-296-8100.