Homeless Man Accused of Attempted Murder Following Knife Attack on Parents in Saugus

Deputies found and arrested a man Sunday afternoon after they say he stabbed his parents, who are in their 70s, at a Saugus home the previous night.

Gregory Ryan Brunson, 55, described as a transient and former body builder, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder following his arrest about 1 p.m. Sunday in some hills behind a neighborhood at Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Deputies had been seeking him since the alleged attack 13 hours earlier.

Brunson attacked the man and woman about 11:40 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 28000 block of Oaklar Drive in Saugus, sheriff’s officials said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and expected to survive their wounds, officials said.

Brunson fled the area and managed to elude deputies until Sunday afternoon, when he was found and taken into custody without a struggle, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station at 661-255-1121, ext. 5146. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

34.451561 -118.501966