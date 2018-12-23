× LAFD Responds to 2-Story House Fire in Vermont Square

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday, the LAFD said in a tweet.

LAFD firefighters arrived at the scene in the 120 block of West 52nd St. at around 2:45 a.m.

The blaze could be seen from the first story windows and had spread all the way to the attic, exposing neighboring houses, the LAFD said.

51 firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the flames in 34 minutes, the LAFD said.

One person was found in “good condition,” and was not transported to the hospital, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Officials were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

