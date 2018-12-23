Laguna Beach City Council Approves New $250K Odor Control System After Residents Complain of Foul Sewer Smell

The Laguna Beach City Council has approved purchasing a new odor control system aimed at reducing the stench emanating from a sewer lift station in a south end neighborhood by summertime, officials said.

Construction of the roughly $250,000 biological odor control system is expected to begin at the Bluebird South Orange County Wastewater Authority lift station at the corner of Glenneyre and Calliope streets in February, said David Shissler, Laguna Beach’s director of water quality. Residents of the nearby Victoria Beach neighborhood have long complained about foul odors emanating from the station.

The new system will cleanse the air emitted from the lift station’s wet well and manholes in the streets. The rotten egg smell “is caused by decaying organic material in the raw wastewater that releases odorous compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide,” according to a city report.

“It’s amazing how well it works,” Shissler said of the new odor control system. “You really don’t smell anything.”

