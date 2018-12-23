Passenger Dies, Driver Badly Injured in Riverside Crash

A passenger in a speeding car died after the driver blew through a red light and slammed into another car in Riverside on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash took place about 1:30 p.m. at Chicago Avenue and Linden Street, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

A 20-year-old Carson resident was driving a Hyundai Accent north on Chicago Avenue “at a high rate of speed” when the car went through a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old Riverside resident, according to the statement.

The collisions sent the Hyundai careening into a palm tree, officials said.

The passenger of the Hyundai died at the scene, police said. The driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver of the Honda suffered injuries described as minor.

Authorities withheld the name of the person killed in the crash pending positive identification and family notification, officials said.

The Riverside Police Department Major Accident Investigation team is looking into the cause and circumstances of the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked t contact Riverside police Detective B. Jones a 951-826-8722.