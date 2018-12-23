Shooting at Park in San Dimas Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Wounded

One man died and another was wounded following a shooting at Pioneer Park in San Dimas on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fatal gunfire was first reported about 6:20 p.m. at the park along the 200 block of Acacia Street.

“One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victims were both described only as men.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.