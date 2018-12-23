Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Take In-N-Out Diners by Surprise in Fontana

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson took some fans by surprise when they dined at an In-N-Out in Fontana on Friday.

Facebook user Renee Chavez posted a video of Hanks at the drive-thru, telling an employee that he wanted to pay for the orders of customers in the next three cars.

“Thank you!” a woman tells him.

Instagram user @bookcauldron13 shared images of Hanks taking selfies with fans inside the restaurant.

“He is such a nice guy taking pictures with everyone….he told us Merry Christmas,” the caption said. “And I went over and talked to his wife Rita while Tom took pictures with everyone!”

Another Instagram user, @blackwatchcosplay, posted images of himself posing with Hanks and Wilson.

“The coolest people I’ve ever met!” he wrote.