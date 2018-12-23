Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Take In-N-Out Diners by Surprise in Fontana

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson took some fans by surprise when they dined at an In-N-Out in Fontana on Friday.
Facebook user Renee Chavez posted a video of Hanks at the drive-thru, telling an employee that he wanted to pay for the orders of customers in the next three cars.
“Thank you!” a woman tells him.
Instagram user @bookcauldron13 shared images of Hanks taking selfies with fans inside the restaurant.
“He is such a nice guy taking pictures with everyone….he told us Merry Christmas,” the caption said. “And I went over and talked to his wife Rita while Tom took pictures with everyone!”
Another Instagram user, @blackwatchcosplay, posted images of himself posing with Hanks and Wilson.
“The coolest people I’ve ever met!” he wrote.
I had the absolute honor of meeting the one and only Tom Hanks and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson today! The coolest people I've ever met!
تام دیروز به یه رستوران رفته بوده و این وضعیت توییتر تعدادی از کارکنا و مشتریای رستوران بود. و یه چیز باحال اینه که یکی از کارکنا نوشته بود تام موقع رفتن پول ناهار همه ی میزای رستوران و پرداخت کرد بدون اینکه خودشون بفهمن بعد واکنش مشتریا وقتی بهشون می گفتیم تام هنکس براتون حساب کرده دیدنی بود. گویا واسه کریسمس عیدی داده بهشون. These pics are from yesterday