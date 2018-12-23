Ventura County Deputies Seize Pounds of Ecstasy, LSD, Hallucinogenic Mushrooms, Ketamine; Woodland Hills Man Arrested

Ventura County detectives arrested an alleged drug dealer Saturday and seized pounds of ecstasy, LSD, ketamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms from his Woodland Hills home, officials said.

Nicholas Wynn Young, 24, faces numerous drug-related charges following his arrest about 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

The department’s East County Street Narcotics Team had been investigating Young after learning he had been dealing drugs in their jurisdiction, according to Malagon. After obtaining a search warrant, they approached him at a shopping center in Los Angeles.

He was carrying more than two ounces of the club drug MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, along with a significant amount of the hallucinogenic drug LSD, officials said.

A search of Young’s home in the 24000 block of Philiprimm Avenue in Woodland Hills turned up more drugs, including ketamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms, Malagon said.

“In all, detectives seized 7.6 pounds of MDMA, or approximately 3,447 grams, and well over 100 doses of LSD,” the sergeant said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $300,000, officials added.

Young’s bail was set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, Ventura County booking records show.