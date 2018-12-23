Woman Arrested After Newborn Infant Found Abandoned in West Whittier

Deputies arrested a new mother on suspicion of child endangerment after a newborn infant was found abandoned in a parking lot in West Whittier on Saturday, officials said.

A witness called 911 about 6 p.m. to report finding the newborn in a commercial neighborhood in the 11600 block of Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ann Devane said.

The infant was taken to a hospital for treatment, she said. An update on the baby’s condition was not available.

Deputies found a woman in the area and determined she was the mother, Devane said.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

No further details were released Sunday.

Under California’s “Safe Surrender” law, newborn babies can be surrendered to fire stations or hospitals within three days of birth. The policy is to ask no questions, so long as there are no signs of abuse.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau are spearheading the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach the Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.