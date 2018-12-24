25-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Redlands Wrong-Way DUI Crash

A 25-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into another vehicle along a 10 Freeway on-ramp in Redlands, injuring herself and two others, has been arrested, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

The crash happened about 12:10 a.m. on Saturday when Alexis Calderon allegedly drove a Toyota Corolla down the westbound on-ramp in the wrong direction, from Orange Street southbound, according to CHP officials.

She collided into a Nissan Versa driving in the correction direction along the 10 Freeway main line, officials said. The driver in the Versa, 28-year-old Israel Hernandez of San Bernardino, and an unidentified 24-year-old female passenger also from San Bernardino were both injured and transported to Loma Linda Medical Center.

Alexis Calderon was also transported for treatment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcohol and causing great bodily injury, officials said.

All three of the injured were listed in stable condition, CHP Officer Ivan Sandoval said about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact San Bernardino CHP Officer Wheatley at 909-383-4247.

No other details have been released by CHP.