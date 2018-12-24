$75,000 Worth of MacBook Computers Stolen in Break-In at Goleta Best Buy

A crew of burglars made off with about 60 MacBook laptop computers, valued at $75,000, in a break-in at a Goleta Best Buy store, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The crime was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday when a manager arrived at the store to open for the day and discovered that there had been a burglary, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

The thieves broke into the store and forced their way into a storage him to access the computers, officials said.

Security cameras captured images of the suspects, but they were not being released Monday as detectives continued their investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Santa Barbara sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. The department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 805-681-4171.