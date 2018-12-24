‘Career Criminal’ Accepts Plea Deal in Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy

A man previously charged with murder in the death of a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy has accepted a plea bargain to lesser charges, according to court documents.

Alonzo Leron Smith pleaded no contest Friday to voluntary manslaughter, threatening a crime and three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in the death of Lawrence “Larry” Falce, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

Falce, 70, was involved in a collision with Smith nearly a year ago, on New Year’s Eve. The 36-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department was driving his red Chevrolet pickup through an intersection in San Bernardino when he stopped or braked to avoid hitting a dog in the roadway, authorities said.

