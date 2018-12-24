Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve Journey Around the Globe

‘Career Criminal’ Accepts Plea Deal in Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy

Posted 10:13 AM, December 24, 2018

A man previously charged with murder in the death of a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy has accepted a plea bargain to lesser charges, according to court documents.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Lawrence “Larry” Falce appears in an undated photo provided by the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Department.

Alonzo Leron Smith pleaded no contest Friday to voluntary manslaughter, threatening a crime and three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in the death of Lawrence “Larry” Falce, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

Falce, 70, was involved in a collision with Smith nearly a year ago, on New Year’s Eve. The 36-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department was driving his red Chevrolet pickup through an intersection in San Bernardino when he stopped or braked to avoid hitting a dog in the roadway, authorities said.

