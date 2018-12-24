× Current and Former Governors of Puebla Killed in Helicopter Crash

A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central state of Puebla died Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash, Mexican officials reported.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle on Monday evening. He added that authorities would investigate the cause of the crash.

Marko Cortes, president of the couple’s National Action Party, tweeted that he deeply lamented the fatal accident.

Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator.

The Reforma newspaper reported that the helicopter took off from Puebla’s eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) away.

The result of the July vote in which Alonso won office was disputed by Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which alleged that it was marred by widespread irregularities and manipulated by Moreno Valle in order to hand power to his wife.

But independent electoral authorities upheld the result and she was sworn into office Dec. 14.

Government agencies and officials from former President Enrique Pena Nieto to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed condolences via statements and social media.

En lo personal, mi más profundo pésame a los familiares del senador Rafael Moreno Valle y de su esposa, la gobernadora de Puebla Martha Érika Alonso. Como autoridad, asumo el compromiso de investigar las causas; decir la verdad sobre lo sucedido y actuar en consecuencia — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 24, 2018

Estoy recibiendo información de un accidente en Puebla por desplome de un helicóptero. Por confirmar que iban la gobernadora Martha Erika Alonso y el ex gobernador Rafael Moreno Valle. He ordenado a todo el gobierno actuar de inmediato. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 24, 2018