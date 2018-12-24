× Investigation Continues After San Dimas Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured

Authorities on Monday continued to investigate a shooting at a San Dimas park that left one man dead and another injured.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Acacia Street, where Pioneer Park is located.

A call for service concerning a medical emergency prompted deputies to respond to the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds on the street near a vehicle by the sidewalk, according to the agency. That person, described by a relative as a 33-year-old San Dimas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also reported finding another man who had sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives have not determined whether or not the shooting was gang-related, the agency added. No description of the possible shooter was available.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

34.106676 -117.806726