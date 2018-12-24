O.C. Birthday Party Clown Sentenced to 38 Years for Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl

A part-time birthday party clown was sentenced to 38 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Huntington Beach, Orange County Superior Court records show.

Gualberto Torres-Vargas, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of continuous sexual abuse, sodomy by force of a child under 14 years old, performing a lewd act on a child under 14 and forcible rape.

Torres-Vargas was arrested Nov. 19, 2015, by Huntington Beach police officers responding to a child molestation call at a residence.

Prosecutors charged Torres-Vargas with sexually assaulting the girl between Nov. 1, 2014, and Nov. 9, 2015. The 9-year-old told her mother, who notified Huntington Beach police.

