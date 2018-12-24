Oxnard Teen Killed in Suspected DUI Wrong-Way Collision in Ventura County

An 18-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured in a wrong-way collision east of Oxnard in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alleged drunken driver Ramon Trujillo, 41, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado in the wrong direction on the westbound lane of Los Angeles Avenue, where the victim and another 18-year-old male driver were traveling in a Honda Accord, according to CHP.

This resulted in a head-on collision that overturned Trujillo’s Chevrolet and sent the Honda off the roadway, colliding with a power pole at around 12:15 a.m., the CHP said.

The victim, who was a front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The other 18-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to nearby Los Robles Medical Center, CHP said.

Trujillo, who also sustained minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, CHP said.

CHP reports that at the time of the collision, there were “heavy intermittent fog patches” in the area.

The victim’s name has not been released pending the notification of his family.

Trujillo was booked into Ventura County jail and his bail is set at $50,000, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office online database.

A court hearing for Trujillo is set for Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. at a Ventura County court.

This fatal incident took place just one day before another wrong-way collision killed a woman on the 10 Freeway in West Covina Monday.

Authorities are warning drivers to slow down due to the dense fog that blanketed Southern California roadways Sunday and Monday.