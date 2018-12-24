Pedestrian Killed, Driver Sought in Hesperia Hit-and-Run

An unidentified driver struck and killed a pedestrian along the 15 Freeway in Hesperia Sunday before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers first responded to a report of a male pedestrian seen running in the roadway of the 15 Freeway, just south of Oak Hills Road, the CHP said in a written statement.

When officers arrived, they found the person had been fatally struck by a vehicle, which was nowhere to be found.

No description of the hit-and-run vehicle was available, according to the CHP.

The age and identity of the pedestrian was not released Monday pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Officer M. Carillo at the CHP’s San Bernardino-area office at 909-383-4247.