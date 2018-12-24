Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve Journey Around the Globe

SoCal Shoppers Hit the Stores on Christmas Eve for Last-Minute Gifts

Posted 11:21 AM, December 24, 2018, by

With just one day left until Christmas, shoppers are heading to stores around Southern California on Monday to pick up some last-minute gifts. Erin Myers reports from Alhambra for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Dec. 24, 2018.