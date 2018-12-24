South L.A. Residents Remain Under Boil Advisory Following Water Main Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After repairs to a 96-year-old water main that burst in a South Los Angeles neighborhood last week, residents have been advised to boil their drinking water.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power restored water service to residents affected by the 55th Street main break after receiving satisfactory results from a first round of water-quality testing, the department said in a statement.

Residents are instructed to boil their water until satisfactory results from a second round of testing are confirmed. The results are expected Monday evening, which will allow the agency to restore drinking water service.

The boil water advisory also applies to “water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes, washing produce, and preparing food,” according to the LADWP.

