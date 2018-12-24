Trump ‘Poor Me’ Tweet Draws Criticism as Thousands of Federal Employees Work Without Pay Amid Government Shutdown

Marooned in the White House on a gray Christmas Eve, unable to fly off to his beach resort in Florida to play golf, President Trump unleashed a morose tweet Monday bemoaning his fate in the world’s most famous gilded prison.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” he began.

It was the tweet that launched a thousand memes — including a rapidly unearthed cameo by Trump in the 1992 film “Home Alone 2,” in which the real estate mogul briefly encounters Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Other online responses traded on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” especially when the uncaring miser Ebenezer Scrooge is shown the error of his ways. More than a few commentators suggested that if Trump were feeling lonely, he could visit U.S. troops in a war zone, a trip he has yet to make.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018