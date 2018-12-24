Two Birds Recovering at Wildlife Center After Overdosing on Pills at Huntington Beach Park

Two birds are recovering at a wildlife care center after officials said the animals overdosed on pills dumped at a park in Huntington Beach.

Last week, authorities said, a man spotted hundreds of pills on the grass at Carr Park. After seeing a goose in distress, he called animal control.

A Canada goose and a ring-billed gull ended up receiving treatment from the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center, according to the center. The gull was brought in Dec. 17 and the goose the following day.

“Both showed symptoms of drug overdose,” said Lisa Peronne, the center’s wildlife manager. Symptoms included loss of muscle control and a neurological twitching of the head, she said.

