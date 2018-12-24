× U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke Calls for Help for 200 Migrants Dropped Off at El Paso Bus Station

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke — a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential election — is calling for donations and help after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement dropped off at least 200 migrants at the El Paso, Texas, bus station.

O’Rourke, whose term representing El Paso expires shortly, posted on Twitter that local shelter Annunciation House needed fresh fruit and unworn clothing.

I have also spoken with ICE, CBP, El Paso Office of Emergency Mgmt and incoming Congresswoman @vgescobar to see how we can better coordinate releases. My thanks to all those who are working on this. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 24, 2018

Another way to help in El Paso: Organize a group that's willing to get to work preparing and bringing meals to various sites. Could be your school, church, neighborhood group. If you can make meals to feed groups of 50-100 refugees, please email refugees@annunciationhouse.org — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 24, 2018

ICE dropped off the migrants Sunday and Monday at the local Greyhound station, with more buses of people expected on Christmas day.

The agency typically coordinates with local shelters to make sure there is space for them to stay. But U.S. Rep.-elect Veronica Escobar, O’Rourke’s successor, tells The Associated Press that ICE officials dropped people off at the bus station after Annunciation House said it didn’t have enough space.

Escobar called ICE’s action “really alarming.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Our thanks to everyone in the community who has come out on Christmas Eve to help migrant families. If you're not in El Paso and want to help, make a donation at https://t.co/062olx7YIp pic.twitter.com/Lm6oEigME2 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 25, 2018

31.761878 -106.485022