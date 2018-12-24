U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke Calls for Help for 200 Migrants Dropped Off at El Paso Bus Station

Watch Live: NORAD Tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve Journey Around the Globe

Asylum seekers stand at a bus stop after they were dropped off by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso, Texas late on Dec. 23, 2018. The group of around 200, mostly made up of Central Americans, were left without money, food and means of communication. Volunteers from Annunciation house and other local churches came to aid and find a place to house them for the night. (Credit: PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke — a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential election — is calling for donations and help after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement dropped off at least 200 migrants at the El Paso, Texas, bus station.

O’Rourke, whose term representing El Paso expires shortly, posted on Twitter that local shelter Annunciation House needed fresh fruit and unworn clothing.

ICE dropped off the migrants Sunday and Monday at the local Greyhound station, with more buses of people expected on Christmas day.

The agency typically coordinates with local shelters to make sure there is space for them to stay. But U.S. Rep.-elect Veronica Escobar, O’Rourke’s successor, tells The Associated Press that ICE officials dropped people off at the bus station after Annunciation House said it didn’t have enough space.

Escobar called ICE’s action “really alarming.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

