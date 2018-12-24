Video Released in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Glendale Woman; $50K Reward Offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Monday released surveillance video of a driver suspected of fatally striking a woman in Glendale the previous week, offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the perpetrator.

Glendale police said the motorist left the scene after hitting a local resident, 73-year-old Novar Ismailyan, at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The agency said it sent officers to the location after receiving several 911 calls reporting that a woman had been struck by a vehicle. Nobody witnessed the collision, police said, and the driver left.

Officers found Ismailyan on the ground in front of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, according to the Police Department. She was pronounced dead the scene.

Investigators later released footage from a security camera at a business on Allen Avenue, a side street south of Glenoaks Boulevard, showing a woman exiting her car and apparently inspecting it for damage.

Bystanders that evening told detectives they saw the woman assessing her vehicle, but they were not aware that a deadly incident had just occurred.

The witnesses described that driver as a white woman in her late 50s to early 70s driving a black, 2004 to 2015 Toyota Prius.

Area residents called the two-way road at Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue dangerous, saying vehicles there frequently travel at high speeds.

Ismailyan had lived in Glendale for 28 years, her family said. Her daughter previously told KTLA that her mother was Christmas shopping at a gift shop before the incident. Ismailyan is survived by her four adult children and husband.

The city is offering $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver responsible.

Anyone with information can call Glendale police at 818-548-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

