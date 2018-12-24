Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on EB 10 Freeway in West Covina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina left one driver dead and another injured early Monday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on the eastbound side of the freeway near Azusa Avenue around 3 a.m. A crash shortly occurred, CHP Sgt. Karie Mendoza told KTLA.

According to investigators, a woman in a Mazda sedan was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed into a small SUV.

That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver of the SUV was hospitalized after complaining of pain, Mendoza said.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the sergeant added.

Authorities shut down all four lanes at Citrus Avenue and reopened them around 5:30 a.m.

While authorities continued to investigate what caused the crash, they urged motorists to slow down due to the dense fog that blanketed Southern California roadways early Monday.

"Drive slowly please… It’s very hard to see out here, so be careful," Mendoza said.

34.068621 -117.938953