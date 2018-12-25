Infant, 3 Adults Injured in Koreatown Vehicle Collision

A 3-year-old boy and three adults were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Koreatown on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire department said.

The collision took place at around 9:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wilshire Boulevard and involved a traffic light pole, according to the LAFD.

One 30-year-old man was in critical condition while the child and two women, both in their 30s, were in serious condition. All four were transported to a hospital, the LAFD said.

Information on what caused the collision was not immediately available.