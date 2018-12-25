× Man Sought in Armed Robbery at Ventura Grocery Store: Police

Investigators on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a grocery store in Ventura at gunpoint.

An employee at the Asian American Market on 1007 E. Santa Clarita St. called 911 around 6 p.m. to report the incident, Ventura police said.

According to the agency, a man in his 20s entered the store and brandished a handgun at the worker and demanded money.

The employee ran to the back to hide, and the man proceeded to grab the cash register and fled, the Police Department said. The agency did not disclose how much cash was taken.

The perpetrator was last spotted running north on Lauren Street, police said. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.

Possible witnesses to the incident or anyone with other information can call the detectives at 805-339-4488.