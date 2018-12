Merry Christmas and happy holidays from KTLA!

This year, we’re as proud as always to renew one of our favorite annual traditions, the Yule log. Accompanied by holiday music from KOST 103.5 FM, the Yule log is here to make your Christmas morning cozy and bright.

Enjoy this holiday sight from 4 a.m. to noon Christmas Day. We’re back on schedule with the KTLA 5 News at 6, 10 and 11 later Christmas night.