Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Spray-Painted Swastikas on Trump’s Hollywood Star

Posted 7:17 AM, December 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:21AM, December 25, 2018
Donald Trump's star appears on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 10, 2015 in Hollywood. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of spray-painting swastikas on President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

Jose Ortega ,of Los Angeles, was booked Sunday on suspicion of felony vandalism, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness saw Ortega tag the star late Sunday afternoon and called the police, Lopez said. Officers spotted the suspect on the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard and arrested him. He is being held in lieu of more than $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

The graffiti has since been cleaned.

