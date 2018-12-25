Wind Advisory Issued for Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Los Angeles County effective through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the Weather Service said. "This includes Pacific Coast Highway."

Northwest to north winds about 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph were expected to blow through canyons from Malibu to Hollywood Hills. Other areas, including downtown L.A., Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach, could also experience strong winds.