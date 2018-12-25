Woman Shot and Injured in Inglewood Following Altercation Over Purse: Police

A woman was in critical condition Tuesday after another woman shot her during an altercation over a purse in Inglewood, officials said.

The shooter, described as a female Hispanic, remained at large after fleeing the scene at 104th Street and Yukon Avenue in a vehicle driven by a male Hispanic, Inglewood police said.

According to the agency, officers responded to the area at around 1 p.m. and found the victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute over a purse with an unidentified woman, the Police Department said. At some point, the woman shot the victim and left the scene in a dark vehicle, police added.

Officials said they have not determined a motive.

The L.A. County Fire Department transported the victim to a hospital. She was last listed in critical condition. Her identity was not released.

Anyone with information can call Inglewood police at 310-412-5240 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at 888-412-7463.