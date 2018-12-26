× 1 Dead in Downtown Los Angeles Bus Collision

One person has died after being struck by a bus in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim jumped onto the path of the bus and was hit and trapped underneath it, according LAPD Detective Moses Castillo.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Sixth Street near Flower Street, the LAFD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAFD.

Authorities have not released the name and age of the victim.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. Additionally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

