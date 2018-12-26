19-Year-Old Woman Facing Vehicular Manslaughter Charges in Tustin Crash That Killed 2 Teens

A 19-year-old woman is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on vehicular manslaughter charges for a Tustin crash that claimed the lives of two teenage boys earlier this year.

Josselyn Jazmine Anguiano, of Santa Ana, was charged in November on vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, and a charge of child endangerment by caretaker, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Orange County booking records show Anguiano was arrested on Nov. 29 and released after posting bond.

The deadly crash happened on the afternoon of March 23 in the area of Legacy and Tustin Ranch roads. Prosecutors said Anguiano, who was driving a five-passenger Infiniti M37 with seven occupants inside, at speeds of up to 75 mph. Authorities said Anguiano tried to turn onto a street near the District in Tustin with a 35 mph speed limit, but instead her car struck a curb at 47 mph.

The impact sent the car careening into multiple concrete polls, into the back of a parked truck and then rolled several times before flipping onto its side. The car then slid for a short distance before coming to a stop.

Two passengers, both 17-year-old boys, died as a result of the crash, according to prosecutors. Pedro Daniel Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jason Anguiano died at a hospital two days later, authorities confirmed at the time.

The teenage victims were both seniors at Century High School in Santa Ana.

Two other minor passengers, who police said were also 17, suffered a broken jaw and a fractured pelvis.

Anguiano is facing a maximum of 10 years and four months in state prison.