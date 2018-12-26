2019 Rose Parade Preview #6 With Fiesta Parade Floats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue her series of reports spotlighting the 2019 Rose Parade Floats. Today, Gayle was live at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale to see the floats the company is constructing for:

*Stella Rosa Wines

*Underground Service Alert

*The UPS Store

*Easterseals

For more information about Fiesta Parade Floats, take a look at the company’s website.

For more information about the 2019 Rose Parade, here’s that website.

Volunteers To Decorate Floats!

Experience the magic of the floats before they make their debut in the 2019 Rose Parade. During the final stages of preparation a variety of seeds, bark, fruits and vegetables, grasses and of course, flowers are being applied to the floats by experienced professionals as well as hard working volunteers.

Community members and visitors are needed each year to decorate floats for the Rose Parade. Whether looking to participate as an organized group or individual, float builders are happy to have the help.

All volunteer decorating opportunities are organized directly by the float builders. Please contact the float builders listed below for volunteer information:

Commercial float builders:

• Artistic Entertainment Services – Located in Pasadena

• Fiesta Parade Floats – Located in Irwindale

• Phoenix Decorating Co. – Located in Irwindale

Self-built float organizations:

• Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

• Cal Poly Universities

• Downey Rose Float Association

• La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

• Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

• South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

Most float builders have minimum age requirements. All volunteer decorators will be required to sign a waiver. Dress appropriately—float decorating can be messy and you may get glue, paint and/or dirt on your shoes and clothing. Wear old clothes and comfortable close-toed shoes, and bring a jacket as it can get cool in the evenings.

If there are questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 1(323)460-5732.