4 Injured After Van Crashes Into Semi-Truck in South L.A.

Four people were injured after a minivan rear-ended a semi-truck in South L.A. Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 10:25 a.m. along the northbound 110 Freeway where it transitions with the eastbound 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was described as being in critical condition, Battalion Chief David Reddix told KTLA.

It is unclear why the minivan crashed into the semi, but all of the patients were inside van. The driver of the semi was not injured, Reddix said.

The extent of the other victims’ injuries was unknown. They were all described as adults.

The minivan had extensive front-end damage, video from the scene showed. It appeared that rescuers had to cut off both passenger doors to get the victim out.

The onramp was closed while the fire department responded to the incident.